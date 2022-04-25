Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly applied for permission to build a rehab wing at his home in the UK.

The Black Sabbath rocker, who is battling Parkinson's disease, has lodged an application requesting the green light for renovations at his Buckinghamshire mansion.

According to the Mail On Sunday newspaper, the extension will feature a self-contained nurse’s flat as well as “discreet grab rails and aids” and “an abundance of stopping and sitting’ spaces”.

The publication reports the plans also include a “health and exercise studio” as well as a “pool house orangery” and “garden room”.

Architect Lynne Walker wrote in the plans: “It is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views.”

The report suggests a decision on the plans is expected to be made next month.

A spokesperson for the 73-year-old star has yet to comment on the renovation reports, but confirmed Ozzy - who was badly injured following a fall at home in 2019 - is gearing up for another surgery on his “back or neck”.

Over the weekend, the 'Paranoid' hitmaker's beloved wife Sharon admitted she now has to care for Ozzy "a lot" because of his health issues.

She said: “It’s very difficult, because the combination of the Parkinson’s and his accident, you go, well, which one is this? Why’s this happening? Why’s that happening?”

Ozzy previously opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis in a candid interview on US TV in which he admitted the condition is “just another thing on my plate”.

He said: "Well the one questions from me was, ‘Is it a terminal illness?’, and the guy says, ‘No, but life is’.

“It’s just another thing on my plate I have got to deal with. I’m not in the slightest worried about it.

I’ve not got any secrets. The initial shock is I’ve got Parkinson’s.

“Nobody knows what the f*** it is. I didn’t know anything about it apart from the name.”