A gamer has smashed the record for the longest 'Football Manager' save.

Pawel Sicinski has been honoured by the Guinness World Records after his game lasted for 416 seasons and 134 days.

Sicinski, a football coach from Poland, started his managerial career and went on to spend 400 years in the hotseat at various teams - finishing with Swedish club Helsingborgs in May 2434.

The Manchester United fan only spent 260 days on holiday during the course of his mammoth save and has been charting his progress on both social media and his YouTube channel. He was also praised for breaking the record by Guinness.

They tweeted: "New record: Longest single game of football manager of @FootballManager - 416 years and 134 days.

"Pawel played on Football Manager 2018 and managed teams from the 4th of January 2018 up until the 18th May 2434 and only took 260 days off!"