Gigi Hadid marked her 27th birthday by throwing a star-studded party in New York City.

The model reached the milestone on Saturday (23.04.22) and booked out the swanky Zero Bond club in Manhattan for a glitzy bash.

Gigi was joined by her model sister Bella Hadid, 25, and brother Anwar Hadid, 22, as well as dad Mohamed Hadid, 73, and mother Yolanda Hadid, 58.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Yolanda was accompanied by her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

As well as her famous family, Gigi partied with pals including Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Helena Christensen and ‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski.

The party came just hours after E! News reported Gigi’s sister Bella was seen delivering a bunch of balloons to her sister’s home.

Bella later shared a sweet message for her sibling on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u.

“Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister.

"I'm sitting next to you right now so don't make it weird when you read this. I love you.(sic)"

Dad Mohamed also added a post for his daughter, sharing a picture of her a child alongside a touching tribute.

He wrote: “Guess what day is today. It’s the princess of Nazareth was born self-made hardworking smart and loves respect all people from all religious walks of life …

“She put a smile on everyone and she comes out the door greatest mother, daughter and sisters and brother is going to see has a heart of gold passion and drive without a break she is after all A Hadid.(sic)"