Tyson Fury could be set for a return to boxing.

The Gypsy King celebrated his victory against Dillian Whyte by going for a run and drinking some low-calorie beer at a pub in Hertfordshire during celebrations with family and friends as rumours of a £100 million return to the ring swirl, according to reports in The Sun newspaper.

A local resident told the publication: "It looks like his team were renting a house round here because after his run he reappeared in a jazzy suit sipping a low-calorie beer.

"Then he even had fruit for breakfast. It all looks to me like this is a man who hasn't yet completely made up his mind to retire. He seems to be committed to staying in shape."

Experts say that the WBC world heavyweight champion could pocket the largest fee in boxing history if he scrapped his retirement plans and took on a belt-unifying fight against either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

Fury's wife Paris also hinted that her husband will continue boxing as she appeared to say "no chance" as he announced he was hanging up his gloves after Saturday's (23.04.22) bout at Wembley Stadium – which he won via a devastating sixth-round knockout.

Fury, 33, repeatedly insisted in the build-up to clash with Whyte that it would be his last bout and suggested after the fight that he would stick to his word.

He told BT Sport: "I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the third fight with Deontay Wilder that would be it and I meant it.

"I then got offered to fight at Wembley and I thought I owed it to the fans, to every person in the United Kingdom, to come here and fight.

"Now it's all done I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out!"

The fighter's promoter Frank Warren says the decision will be down to Fury.

He said: "If it was going to be the last fight, it'll be the last fight. That's his decision, he's the guy getting in the ring. If it is his last fight, he has gone out on such a high."