Natasha Lyonne has revealed the late Marlon Brando was filmed holding her boob in his bizarre final movie scene.

The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star worked with the Hollywood legend - who died in 2004 aged 80 - on 2000 horror spoof 'Scary Movie 2' in a scene parodying classic movie 'The Exorcist' and she admitted she doesn't know what the 'Godfather' icon was "thinking" when he agreed to the project.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly video series 'Role Call', 43-year-old Natasha - who was 20 when she shot the scene - said: “I have a VHS copy of the dailies that I got because Marlon Brando's final role - sadly for him, but luckily for me - is doing this 'Exorcist' opening teaser … I don't know what he was thinking, really.

“He had an oxygen tank and he just kind of held my boob, because that was in the script.

“He was supposed to be like, ‘The power of Christ compels you.’

“I just remember being like, ‘Ah, this is the surrealism that André Breton, Salvador Dali were talking about.’”

The scene featuring Brando never made it to the big screen as the footage was cut when the star dropped out of the project, reportedly due to ill health.

The 'Russian Doll' star previously opened up about her scene with Brando in a 2013 interview on US TV show Conan.

She explained Brando had his lines fed to him through an ear piece and continued to hold onto her chest in-between takes.

The actress said: “I was in the prosthetics and maybe 20, playing 13 with good genetics.

“And in between takes he would just hold on to my boob while he was waiting to receive the information.”

Brando's official final movie before his death was ‘The Score’ with Robert De Niro, which was released in 2001.