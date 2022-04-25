Sharon Osbourne looked "like a f****** Cyclops" after a recent facelift.

The 69-year-old star - who has been open about undergoing various cosmetic surgeries in the past - went under the knife in October but she and her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, were left horrified by the results.

She said: “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages].

"It hurt like hell. You have no idea.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f***ing joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f******Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’

"[Ozzy] said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’ "

Fortunately, Sharon's face is "settling now" and she is happy with it.

While the 'Talk' presenter's youngest children, Jack, 36, and Kelly, 37, have been in the public eye since their family reality show 'The Osbournes' broadcast in 2002, their older sister Aimee, 38, has shunned the limelight and Sharon admitted they don't get on.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: “Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her.

"The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to b****** and say they do.”

'The Osbournes' ended after three years because Sharon and Ozzy didn't like the impact fame had had on Jack and Kelly.

The matriarch explained: “It was affecting my kids. It was that time where you’re experimenting with drink and drugs. They used to go to clubs and people would give them whatever they wanted. They were 15 and 16. It’s, like, ‘Are you nuts?’ ”

Sharon also criticised fellow reality TV veterans the Kardashian family for being famous without any clear "talent".

She said: “I get why [the Kardashians] are as big as they are. But I’m old-school and think, ‘Well, what’s your talent?’ This world of selfies in your underwear, selfies topless, selfies showing your food, selfies in bed — I just think, ‘Oh, for f***’s sake.’ ”