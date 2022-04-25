Jaime King has opened up about her heartbreaking and "painful" journey to becoming a mother.

The 43-year-old actress has revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome and adenomyosis, which meant she had to go through years of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments.

She suffered five miscarriages and admits she struggled to cope with the idea she might never have a child.

Jaime told E! News: “It was awful. It was humiliating. It was painful. It made me feel like something was broken in me.

“I think that women are taught that somehow our capacity to be able to give birth and carry a child is the only reason why we're here."

Endometriosis is a condition in which issue grows outside of the uterus causing pain and fertility problems, while polycystic ovary syndrome leads to irregular periods and can also cause problems getting pregnant.

Adenomyosis is a condition in which the cells that usually grow outward into the uterus lining grow into the uterus muscle.

The 'Sin City' star says she was blindsided by her health struggle as she spent years trying to get a proper diagnosis and saw nine doctors before finally being given a verdict.

Jaime now insists there needs to be better information available for other women suffering with disorders like endometriosis.

She added: “It's completely unacceptable that you spend years and years and years and years of your life suffering because there has been no education, no awareness.

“(Many women have no idea what they're dealing with) or they don't know until it's too late and they're in the emergency room because they have a cyst that ruptured and fluids filling your belly. It's insanity."

The star is now mum to two sons, James, eight, and Leo, six, with her estranged husband Kyle Newman.