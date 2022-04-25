Christine Quinn was like a property "stalker” at the beginning of her real-estate career.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star “would drive around” to spot building sites, places where she would sniff out potential clients.

The 33-year-old reality television personality told InTouch magazine: “In my first two years of real estate, I was a stalker. I would drive around, see a house going up and say, ‘Ok, who is the developer? Who owns the property?’ I would wait for the construction workers to go on lunch and say ‘Hey who is your boss? Can I get his number?’ You have to think outside of the box.”

Christine - after being cast in the ‘villain’ role in the Netflix series that also features Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Heather El Moussa - wishes she had been more “open” in the first four seasons.

After being asked if she regretted doing the reality show, she said: “I don’t. Sometimes I regret not being as open as maybe I should be. That’s something I could maybe work on.”

The author revealed that getting ready for “filming” takes two hours in the makeup chair but if she’s off duty, her routine is “really simple”.

Christine said: “If I’m not doing a photo shoot or filming, my makeup is really simple. I’ll just wear mascara and lip gloss. But when I’m glamming, about two hours. I love to get ready for filming the show.”

Christine - who has 11-month-old son Christian with her husband Christian Richard - got her “footing” with juggling parenthood and professional goals during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said: “I found my footing when everything shut down for COVID, because everyone was working from home. It’s such a time-saver. I get up early, and the baby will nap, then I will play with him a little bit. He’ll go to bed around 6pm and I’m a night owl, so - I hate to admit this - but 3am is when I get the bulk of my work done!”

Of family goals, Christine wants her family to like another famous reality television institution, ‘The Kardashians, who are known for being a large brood.

After being asked if she wants more kids, she said: “Yeah, definitely, I want to be like a Kardashian!"