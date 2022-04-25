Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will feature female members of the Household Cavalry for the first time.

The 96-year-old monarch is preparing to celebrate the landmark and for the first time ever, multiple female members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment - which a branch of the British army - will participate in the celebrations.

Captain Harry Sayer of the Blues and Royals, a troop leader in the Household Cavalry, told The Times newspaper: "Girls outclass the boys more often than not."

Rosie Osborne, an 18-year-old trooper, is already looking forward to the landmark occasion.

However, she's also confessed to feeling nervous.

She said: "There's always nerves, you're always worried about being late or turning up in the wrong kit but everyone helps each other so everyone gets there in the end."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was recently "relaxed and friendly" during her birthday photoshoot.

The monarch turned 96 on April 21, and to celebrate, a new portrait of her with two of her beloved fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie, was released by Buckingham Palace.

Henry Dallal - who took the photo in the grounds of Windsor Castle - shared: "She was very nice, very friendly, very pleasant, and enjoyed the occasion. She loved being outside with daffodils everywhere, with the magnolia blossom, and with her horses.

"I’ve photographed the Queen before on other occasions, for the Golden Jubilee, the Diamond Jubilee.

"It’s always pleasant. It’s very relaxed. We take the picture rather swiftly, and afterwards, she stays a little longer to see everyone and be with her horses.

"She will talk to everyone. She will talk to the gardener, everyone. It’s pretty relaxed. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. It’s a huge honour to be asked."