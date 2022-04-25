Donald Trump thinks Piers Morgan is a "fool" for accepting the result of the US election.

The billionaire businessman refuses to accept that the 2020 election was "fair and free", and the former President has slammed Piers for trusting the result, which saw Joe Biden replace Trump in the White House.

Speaking on his new 'Uncensored' show on TalkTV, Piers explained: "I've watched this whole debate right, and you've been completely unflagging in your refusal to accept defeat."

Trump, 75, then said: "And you know why, though, you know why? Because if our country doesn't have fair and free elections, and if our country doesn't have borders, we don't have a country."

In response, Piers said: "I believe it was a free and fair election and that you lost. That’s my belief."

Then, Trump branded Piers a "fool" for trusting the outcome.

He replied: "Well then you’re a fool, then you’re a fool. And you’re a fool and you haven’t studied."

Trump also hit out at President Biden, insisting that the ongoing war in Ukraine wouldn't have happened if he was still in the White House.

He also warned that the world stands perilously close to a nuclear war in light of the conflict.

Trump said: "Our leaders are not smart ... if they're not smart you're going to end up in a nuclear war."

The billionaire suggested that Western leaders have been intimidated by the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - said: "He [Vladimir Putin] uses the n-word, the nuclear word all the time.

"That's a no-no, you're not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis. And everybody's so afraid ... and as they're afraid, he uses it more and more."