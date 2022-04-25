Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship is "done".

The 30-year-old actress decided to give their romance another go over recent weeks, but she's now concluded that they wont be able to overcome their differences and she's called time on their relationship.

A source told E! News: "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron.

"But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

Shailene and Aaron, 38, split in February, with an insider saying at the time that they are "two very different people".

The source added: "They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions."

However, a second source claimed that they remained "supportive of one another and on good terms".

Meanwhile, Aaron previously thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The NFL star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

In a lengthy post on social media, he wrote: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

The 38-year-old sportsman - who plays for the Green Bay Packers - said of the 'Big Little Lies' actress: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"