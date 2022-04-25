Sharon Osbourne received death threats after she voiced her support for Piers Morgan.

The 69-year-old star came under fire for speaking out in support of Piers, who has been consistently critical of the Duchess of Sussex over recent years.

Sharon - who is married to music star Ozzy Osbourne - shared: "They were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy throat, cut my dogs’ throats.

"I said, ‘I ain’t going out, I ain’t doing anything.’ I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist. This is insanity."

Sharon left the 'The Talk' in 2021, following a heated on-air conversation about race. And Sharon admitted that the controversy has derailed her TV career in the US.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "My phone as far as my TV career here was non-existent, not one call. Nothing. In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead."

Sharon previously claimed that she felt "panicked" and "blindsided" during the on-air conversation about race.

The TV star admitted she "got defensive and allowed [her] fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over".

She added: "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better."

TV network CBS subsequently released a statement about the controversy.

The statement read: "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."