Allison Williams has given birth to a baby boy.

The 34-year-old actress and actor Alexander Dreymon have started a family together, with Allison giving birth to a son called Arlo during the winter.

The trio were recently spotted together at a private resort in Abaco in the Bahamas.

A source told People: "They seemed to be very happy and very much in love."

The actress - who is best known for playing Marnie Michaels in the HBO series 'Girls' - was also seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, according to one eyewitness.

The loved-up couple have been together since 2019 - but they've always a made a concerted effort to keep their relationship low-key.

The insider explained: "They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends. But they're over the moon."

Meanwhile, Ellie Kemper previously revealed how Allison helped to calm her own son onboard a flight.

The 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star - who has James, five, and Matthew, two - said on a TV talk show: "James would not be calmed by anything. Like, you know you're like a one-man show? I was showing him like the seat belt buckle and like, the barf bag! Nothing would appease him until I noticed the airline magazine, the cover of the magazine was the beautiful face of Allison Williams.

"Her gorgeous face delighted my child. It was the only thing that worked. And we were like, flipping through the magazine, there were like ads for shoes, James would not smile, and then her face would come on again and he just lit up."