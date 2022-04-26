Matthew Broderick fell in love with Sarah Jessica Parker the moment they met.

The 60-year-old actor has been married to Sarah since 1997, and he admits their romance was a case of love at first sight.

Asked when he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the actress, Matthew replied: "Oh, the first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought 'That's it.'"

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Matthew also revealed what he most admires about his wife.

The actor - who has James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha with Sarah - said: "[Her] humour and wisdom."

Sarah, 57, and Matthew have recently been working together on the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite'.

The actress previously described being onstage with her husband as an "extraordinary" experience.

She said: "I mean, the best part is the experience in its totality. It's a gift. There's no words. It's a privilege, sincerely."

Sarah also feels that having children has been beneficial for her marriage.

She explained: "As complicated and chaotic as marriage and family can be, I think it's helpful to see the way my children look at my husband. I think it's a reminder to see that kind of purity of feeling because you get bogged down in the day to day of a marriage and it's a lot.

"You're kind of dealing with stuff every day that's not interesting and it's not romantic ... it simply needs to be done.

"Often, I'll see the look in their eyes when he enters the room or I'll see the way a friend of his looks when he enters the room and I'm reminded - that's that guy."