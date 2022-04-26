Kylie Jenner has claimed Blac Chyna attacked Tyga with a knife and left him with a six-inch long scar on his arm.

The 24-year-old star testified in court on Monday (25.04.22) and claimed her ex-boyfriend - who has nine-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna - once showed her a scar on his arm which he alleged was inflicted by his ex-fiancee.

Speaking to jurors at Los Angeles Superior Court, Kylie claimed: "When we were dating he expressed to me his troubles with Chyna. He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife.

"He expressed to me her abuse of alcohol and drugs. She may have been high or intoxicated the night she slashed him."

She alleged that the scar had healed and was "maybe six inches long", and she said she and Tyga visited her brother Rob to warn him after he started dating Chyna.

She said: "I was a little bit concerned from the things I had heard from Tyga."

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani questioned Kylie during cross-examination regarding a previous deposition she gave in which she said she wished Rob "all the best" during their warning visit to him.

Ciani asked: "How could you wish your brother the best when he was with a woman who allegedly slashed your boyfriend’s arm?"

Kylie replied: "I don’t recall actually saying that."

Chyna's lawyer also asked Kylie to recall a time she felt threatened by her.

She responded: "I remember one night I woke up to some threatening texts from Chyna, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and counting the days, to beat me? Or, I don’t know what she meant…”

Former reality star Chyna - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian as well as King Cairo with ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, 32 - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.

It comes shortly after the former reality star insisted that she does not hold a "grudge" against Kylie - who has since moved on from Tyga and now has two children with rapper Travis Scott, 30, - nor any of the other women from the reality TV dynasty.

Michael G. Rhodes - who is representing the Kardashian-Jenners in court - asked her: "Do you bear a grudge against Kylie Jenner?" during his cross examination and Ms Chyna replied: "No, not at all! No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually."