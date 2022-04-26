Thomas Markle has blasted his son-in-law Prince Harry as an "idiot".

The retired lighting director - who hasn't seen his daughter, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, since before her 2018 wedding to the prince, and has never met her husband - insists he has "so little respect" for Harry, who recently admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June due to "security issues".

Thomas said: "I think it’s ridiculous, he knows how much security he’s going to have.

"He’s totally safe in that situation, he literally ran off to the Games, which will far more dangerous for him than to be at the jubilee.

"I don’t understand half the things that he says, I have so little respect for that man, I think he’s an idiot."

But Thomas is planning to come to the UK for the 96-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While he believes his presence might result in Harry and Meghan not visiting, if they do he hopes to reunite with his daughter and meet his grandchildren Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet for the first time.

He said: "I’m getting the feeling that if they know I’m coming, they won’t be coming.

"But if they do come, I’d love to reach out and speak with them and try to figure out what went wrong and how we can repair it.

"I don’t see that happening, but I’d certainly like to try."

Thomas would also love to chat to Prince Charles while he is in the UK.

Speaking to GB News, he added: "I think we have a lot in common now. We've pretty much both been ghosted by our children.

"So yeah, I would really enjoy talking to him. If that's possible, that would be great."

Earlier this month, Thomas blasted Meghan and Harry for their "unforgivable" decision not to attend Prince Philip's recent memorial service.

He fumed: "Attending and giving respect and giving God's grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the queen, and for them to not show up was a slap in the face to the queen.

"It was unforgivable. The British people won't forgive them for that, and they shouldn't.

"I don't know what the reason was, but there's no excuse at all. It's a slap in the face for the queen and the British people."

Harry is currently taking legal action against the Home Office as he is no longer given armed police protection when he's in the UK and has been told he cannot pay for that himself.