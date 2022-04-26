Tuppence Middleton is pregnant.

The 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' actress was spotted placing a hand on her baby bump as she attended the premiere of the new movie at London's Leicester Square on Monday night (25.04.22).

The 35-year-old star - who plays Lucy Smith in the movie - wore a black Valentino dress for the event.

Speaking about her outfit choice, she told Vogue magazine: "Pierpaolo Piccioli’s vision is always bold and beautiful, he creates clothes that make you look and feel powerful.

"His designs have such a distinct personality and he never fails to keep pushing the boundaries of fashion."

The film is set in the late 1920s, and Tuppence - who attended the premiere with director Måns Mårlind, 52 - admitted fans shouldn't expect to see her in a corset in the motion picture.

She said: "Restrictive corsets were a thing of the past and the clothes began to mirror the energy of the decade - daring, fun, flirtatious and so chic.

"Whereas the dresses were relatively simple and loose in their design, the accessories were all so intricately made, and often looked like miniature pieces of art."

Tuppence is yet to confirm her pregnancy on social media, but she did tweet a link to the publication's article describing her as "pregnant".

The 'Fisherman's Friends' actress also shared an array of pictures from the evening on Instagram.

She added the caption: "Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere wearing @maisonvalentino Photographed by @moeez for #britishvogue @britishvogue Styling: @hollyevawhite / Make up: @emmadaymakeupartist / Hair: @patrickwilson #downtonabbeyanewera @downtonabbey_official @focusfeatures @prosper_pr @frankybutler (sic)"