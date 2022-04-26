'Venom 3' is in the works.

Sony Pictures has confirmed a third movie will be made in the Tom Hardy-led franchise, a follow up of 2021's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

The news was confirmed by Sony at CinemaCon, where the giant also announced plans for another 'Ghostbusters' movie.

It comes after 2021's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Paul Rudd.

Sony made the announcement via a reel, in which the 'Venom' logo appeared, as did footage of the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', 'Kraven the Hunter', and 'The Equalizer 3'.

It's not yet known who will star in or direct a third 'Venom' movie, but the latest announcement comes after Andy Serkis admitted he would be up for helming a third film in the franchise.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor - who directed the superhero sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' - gushed about working with the likes of Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Hardy.

He said: “It’s been such a joy to make a film with some of the greatest actors on the planet."

The star opened up about how he came to direct his fifth movie, saying that Hardy himself had requested it personally.

He said: "Tom Hardy called me out of the blue, and said, ‘Andy, I’d really like to throw your hat in the ring. Might you be interested?’

"I loved the first time, and I particularly loved his performance in the first film, and Tom and I have wanted to work together for many years.

"It was a gift really because you know, the hard work that gone into setting that story up, was done in so many ways."