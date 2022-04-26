Spotify is set to launch a fund to support independent projects.

The music streaming giant - which is home to some 11 million creators and artists worldwide - has announced that the Free and Open Source Software Fund (FOSS) to support independent projects with a "starting amount" of €100,000.

In a blog post, Spotify rep and Open Source Tech Lead Per Ploug said: "Over the course of the year, we will donate a total of 100K EUR to different open source projects. The funds provide direct financial support to developers, helping them maintain their projects, including fixing security vulnerabilities and improving the codebase. "

The tech leader explained that Spotify are aiming to "bring attention" to the independent open source project that deliver the "best audio experience" for both creators and listeners and explained that the iniital set up fund is just a "starting amount."

The post continued: "Spotify uses open source software to power the best audio experience for creators and listeners around the world. In fact, we are like many other tech companies who rely on open source. And yet, open source developers often make these projects available for us to use without any compensation. That is why today we are announcing the Spotify FOSS Fund, with the purpose of donating money and bringing attention to independent open source projects. These projects support and enable our engineering teams to do their best work, and we want to recognize that.

I want to emphasize that this is just a starting amount. Just like with any new program, we want to test and validate before we deploy more broadly. We’re using this initial amount to help us learn what kind of impact we can make.

We will target projects that are independent, actively maintained, and aligned with our company values. These will be projects we can be proud to support and where we feel our support can make the most meaningful and impactful difference."

The final selections for the FOSS fund will be announced at some point in May 2022.