Thandiwe Newton was spotted kissing musician Lonr in Malibu over the weekend.

The 49-year-old actress is believed to have separated from her husband Ol Parker after 24 years of marriage, but her apparent new love interest insisted the couple will always put their children, Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and seven-year-old Booker, first.

Lonr - whose real name is Elijah Dias - told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That's all I care about right now."

The 'Crash' star and Lonr were pictured holding hands and with their arms around one another as they stepped out in Malibu, with both the 'Westworld' actress and the 23-year-old singer dressed casually for the occasion.

The apparent upheaval in Thandiwe's personal life comes amid her stepping away from appearing in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' in order to focus on "family matters".

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said earlier this month: "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' to deal with family matters."

Salma Hayek will now play the female lead character in the motion picture, which is being made for HBO Max.

The 'All the Old Knives' actress recently insisted people need to "earn the right" to be "called Mama" because just having children isn't enough.

She said: “I hope I earn the right to be called Mama every day, because you don’t get to just be called Mama — you have to earn it.”

Thandiwe credited having her children for making her "love [herself]" more than she did before.

She explained: “I look in the mirror and I realise that I look a bit like my children and that makes me love myself. I look at my mom and I look in the mirror and I see me… It makes me love me more than I did before, so that’s a gift for me and the gift that I give them.”