The release of 'Super Mario Bros.' has been delayed until April 2023.

Illumination and Universal confirmed on Monday (25.04.22) that the release of the computer-animated film, which will see Chris Pratt voice Mario, has been pushed back from December to April 7 next year.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad).

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the movie from a script by Matthew Fogel – who was the screenwriter on the animated film 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'.

The flick hails from Nintendo and Illumination, with Universal distributing the movie in North America and co-financing with Illumination.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, are to produce the film.

Meledandri previously defended the decision to cast Pratt as the legendary video game character after the choice not to pick an Italian actor for the part was met with criticism.

The producer said: "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments."

Meledandri also praised Pratt's portrayal of Mario and feels the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor has put in a "phenomenal performance" as the Nintendo plumber in the picture.

He said: "All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal... Yeah I can't wait for people to hear it."

The producer also confirmed that Pratt will not be uttering the character's famous 'It's-a-me, Mario' catchphrase in the movie.

Meledandri explained: "That's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."