David Harbour will lead the cast of 'The Trashers'.

The 'Stranger Things' star has signed up for Cooper Raiff's movie, which is set to shoot this autumn.

The movie will chart the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante (Harbour), a Connecticut trash magnate and associate of the Genovese crime family – which has been cited as an inspiration for the iconic TV series 'The Sopranos'.

In 2004, Galante purchased the city's minor-league hockey team and got his teenage son to run it. The team were notorious for their rough style of play but gained a wide fan base as they started to get more and more successful.

However, the team's rise came to an abrupt end when Galante was arrested on 72 criminal charges.

Raiff is directing from a script by Adam R. Perlman. 30West is financing the movie and it could even find its way to the Cannes market.

The filmmaker has just come off the movie 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' – in which he stars alongside Dakota Johnson – that has been snapped up by AppleTV+ in a $15 million global deal.

Raiff said: "I feel so lucky to be working with David. He's a magnificent actor and the perfect Jimmy Galante because he's truly tough and impossibly warm. He's also the best person and I hope he reads this and knows I want to be friends with him forever."

David, 47, is also set to star with Anthony Mackie in the film 'We Have a Ghost'.

The flick is adapted from 'Ernest', a short story from Geoff Manaugh, which centres on a young man named Kevin whose family finds a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) haunting their new house.

Discovering Ernest turns Kevin's family into social media sensations but when the pair try and uncover the mystery of the ghost's past they become targets for the CIA.