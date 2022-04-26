Carl Woods has suggested he and Katie Price never split up.

The former 'Love Island' star has opened up on their romance and dismissed reports claiming they had called off their engagement, instead describing their relationship as a "happy" one.

He told MailOnline: "There was speculation but I can tell you that neither Katie nor me ever said that we weren't together.

"I love Katie, I think the world of her, I have always been in a happy relationship with Katie.

"I am currently on my way to Katie's house so I am happy, I think the world of Katie, I really, really do. She has a heart of gold and I am in a happy relationship with her."

He admitted their romance has been a "rollercaster", but still heaped praise on his partner.

He added: "It has been a rollercoaster but she's a lovely woman, she really is, she's given a hard time."

The speculation came after Katie deleted a number of photos of Carl from her Instagram profile.

However, he insisted their relationship is still going strong, and he described his upcoming 'Celebrity MMA' show this summer is a nice distraction from any rumours.

He said: "I have always been in a happy relationship with Katie, and I am not interested in anything else.

"I love doing this MMA show because it does affect my mental health and I appreciate having something to focus on."

Katie - who is mother Harvey, 19, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16 and Princess, 14 from her marriage to ex-pop star Peter Andre as well as Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler - had previously expressed her desire to have a baby with her current partner and gushed about her wedding plans just months after she had launched a platform on adults-only subscription service OnlyFans.

She said: "We will get married this year. Yeah, I'm excited. Like I say, you might even see glimpses of it on the OnlyFans channel, but certainly on YouTube as well!

"It's just all exciting, the baby this year, hopefully the baby."