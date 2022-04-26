JoJo Siwa isn't saying "yes or no" to rumours she's back with Kylie Prew.

The 18-year-old star has responded to speculation she and her ex - who split in October after less than a year of dating - have rekindled their romance, and she admitted she should have asked her partner "what she wanted" her to say in public.

Asked if they were back together, she told Extra: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day.

"I'm not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Although JoJo is keeping tight lipped, she recently admitted she was "very much so in love" and added she was "really lucky that [she's] loved unconditionally".

Now, she said: “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard.

"She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…

“I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece. Like that corner piece that you just needed.”

Last month, the former 'Dancing With The Stars' contestant revealed she is "not single" and described herself as a "loyal lady" when she's in a relationship.

She confirmed: "We're not single. I say ‘we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

She also said: "I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji]," to which 'Rachel Uncensored' host Rachel Ballinger replied: “She’s exclusive, ladies and gentleman.”