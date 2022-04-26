'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection' is now 'coming soon' to PC.

The fantasy video game release - which includes two remastered versions of earlier franchise instalments 'A Thief's End' and 'The Lost Legacy' - was initially released on PlayStation 5 back in January and will "soon" be heading to Microsoft Windows on PC despite initial claims that it would be released in June.

A blog post from EpicGames now reads: "''UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection' PC Release is Coming Soon. Two remastered console classics come to the PC in 'UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection'. The package contains 'UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End,', which has Nathan Drake hunting down pirate treasure across the globe. The levels are vast, exotic puzzles to explore and solve. 'UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy' is the first game of the series not to star Nathan Drake. Players control Chloe Frazer as she steps into the lead role, hunting the Tusk of Ganesh."

The update comes just a day after the blog initially claimed that published on the Epic store website, the Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to arrive on PC on 20th June, 2022 and the same date apparently also appeared on gaming platform Steam's database but both dates have since been removed.

Meanwhile, the film adaptation 'Uncharted' - which stars 'Spiderman' actor Tom Holland as Nathan Drake - will be available to stream from Tuesday (26.04.22) before receiving a physical release next month.

In a tweet, the movie's official account said: "More Tom and Mark. More Nate and Sully. Get #UnchartedMovie with over 1 hour of extras on Digital April 26 and on 4K UHD Blu-ray May 10!Pre-order your copy now!"