Gigi Hadid's new swimwear collection features a nod to motherhood.

The 27-year-old supermodel has teamed up with her best friend, Francesca Aiello, and her brand Frankies Bikinis on the special collection.

One of the pieces features a print of a mother deer with her fawn to celebrate Gigi's memories with her 19-month-old daughter, Khai - whom she has with Zayn Malik - on her family's Pennsylvania farm.

Francesca told Page Six Style: “The inspiration for this collection was really centred around Gigi’s time spent at her family home in Pennsylvania, and all of the memories created there with friends and family.

“With the collection being so centred around family, nostalgia and memories, she wanted to make sure we had something special to commemorate motherhood in a way that organically fit into the collection."

Gigi - whose mom is former model Yolanda Hadid - and Francesca also wanted to pay homage to their own mothers.

She added: “Both of our mothers play such a huge role in our lives and now she is a mother herself, so it was important to have this showcased.”

Francesca's designs are worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The collection with Gigi, which comes in two halves, includes 98 pieces, with prices ranging from $45 to $185.

As well as two-pieces, there are all-in-ones, tankinis, shorts, rompers and even headscarves.

The first launches on May 11, with the second drop set to go on sale on June 2.