Millie Bobby Brown has joined Dior as a brand ambassador.

The 'Stranger Things' actress first met with the iconic French fashion house's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière in 2016, and after much speculation, the 18-year-old star of the Netflix hit has been unveiled as an ambassador for LV.

The 'Enola Holmes' star features alongside supermodel Karlie Kloss and singer Lous and the Yakuza in Dior's latest eyewear campaign.

Millie said: “I met Nicolas Ghesquière six years ago and have been a fan of his work with Louis Vuitton ever since. Today, I am proud and honoured to be joining the Louis Vuitton family. Truly a pinch me, full-circle moment."

For the shoot, Millie was snapped by Steven Meisel in the My Monogram sunglasses and the LV Moon square frames.

Nicolas previously declared his love for 'Stranger Things' - the sci-fi horror, in which Millie plays the telepathic Eleven - by having a t-shirt with the poster for the show included in LV's spring 2018 runway collection.

Meanwhile, Millie recently shared how the 1980s were her “favourite” era for fashion.

The Hollywood star - who is signed to the renowned IMG modelling agency - doesn’t think "you can get better than the 80s” when it comes to all things style, hair, beauty and music, and she referenced her work on the supernatural show as her window into that world.

She said: “I don't think you can get better than the 80s. I think the 80s are probably the best period for hair, make-up, fashion and music. But specifically for beauty the colours are amazing and so bold and flawless. The hair, it’s insane, the huge blowouts.

"It’s my favourite period that I’ve personally worked in and also, you know, I’ve experienced it for seven years and still love it.”

Millie has played the character Eleven on the programme - which is set in the 80s - since its release in 2016.