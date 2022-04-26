Guy Ritchie is set to launch his own clothing line.

The 53-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming gangster movies - is reportedly set to name his collection after his pale ale, Sun Lore, which he filed to trademark this week.

According to a filing spotted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the logo for the 'Sherlock Holmes' director's brewery's ale will be emblazoned across T-shirts, dresses, jumpers and coats.

Guy's foray into the booze industry began when he and then-wife Madonna purchased The Punchbowl boozer in London’s Mayfair back in 2008.

However, it was sold just five years later in 2013.

Guy went on to buy the Walmer Castle in Notting Hill Gate with close friend David Beckham, but it has since been taken over and reopened as a restaurant, cocktail and whisky bar.

Guy turned his efforts to launching the Gritchie Brewing Company on his farm in Dorset, which prides itself on making "beer that honours our surrounding landscape and reflects traditional brewing methods."

The 'Wrath of Man' director then purchased the Lore Of The Land in the affluent Fitzrovia, London in 2018.

In January, the pub caught fire for the second time in a year.

Firefighters were called to the boozer after a balcony was engulfed in flames, and fortunately, they were able to put out the blaze within 40 minutes and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the property.

It was believed that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electrical device.

An onlooker said at the time: “I heard some pops and thought it was fireworks going on outside, but when I went out to have a look I saw the balcony on fire.

"My immediate thought was, ‘Oh god it's happening again’, although after a short while it became clear that this fire wasn't as bad as the last one.”

In June last year, the entire roof of the pub and much of the interior were destroyed when a huge blaze broke out.

The fire, which was thought to have started in the kitchen, was tackled by 70 firefighters in 10 fire engines.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said nobody was injured in the fire and said it was quickly brought under control.