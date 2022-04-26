Cary Elwes is "recovering well" after being attacked by a rattlesnake.

The 59-year-old actor was bitten by the viper - which has venom that causes necrosis and coagulopathy as well as paralysis in some cases - on his middle finger as he did yard work at his home in California.

After receiving urgent medical attention for the bite, which left him with a black digit and a laceration, he is on the mend and he is very grateful for the staff at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their treatment.

Referencing a joke from his 1987 movie 'The Princess Bride' about a "rodent of unusual size", he posted on Instagram: "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake.

"Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care.

"Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."

Cary received lots of get well soon messages from his followers.

His 'Stranger Things' co-star Randy Havens wrote: "Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way."

Sean Lennon - the son of late Beatles musician John Lennon - posted: "Wow that is ugly man. Hope you recover soon."

Canadian actress Cristina Rosato - who has appeared in 'Rookie Blue', 'Trauma' and 'Turner and Hooch' - wrote: "OMG Cary!!!! Wow. Thank god you’re ok that is terrifying."

Cary was catapulted to global fame after he landed the role as Westley aka The Man In Black in Rob Reiner's fantasy film 'The Princess Bride’ alongside actress Robin Wright, Andre the Giant, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and Christopher Guest among others.

Since then, he has built up a very impressive filmography over the decades with starring roles in movies such as 'Robin Hood: Men in Tights', 'Saw', 'Hot Shots!' and 'Days of Thunder' as well as Netflix sci-fi series 'Stranger Things'.

In 2022 he will be seen in 'Mission: Impossible 7' with Tom Cruise and Guy Ritchie’s spy thriller ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre'.