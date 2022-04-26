Robbie Williams has splashed $49.5 million (£38.9 million) on a Los Angeles mansion.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker and his wife Ayda Field recently sold their homes in Wiltshire, England and Beverly Hills, and it was rumoured that the couple were planning to move back to the pop veteran's native UK, after living in Switzerland with their children Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau since 2020.

However, it appears the former Take That star and his actress wife will be staying in the US, after buying the Holmby Hills estate, formerly owned by 'Funny Girl' actress Fanny Brice, on the westside of Los Angeles.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com revealed the pair have purchased The Faring Estate, which was originally listed for $70 million.

The extensive estate includes three separate guest houses.

A fitness fanatic's dream, the modernised property comes with both an indoor and outdoor pool, sports centre and tennis court, plus a library and chef's kitchen.

The abode also boasts a stunning spiral staircase and lavish wooden floors.

The 48-year-old singer's new neighbours include reality star Kylie Jenner.

The major property purchase comes after the 'Angels' singer recently claimed he and his family are "homeless" after selling off a number of properties, including his mansion in Wiltshire, South West England, and a sprawling estate in Beverly Hills, California, which is believed to have been purchased by rapper Drake.

He said: "We’re actually nowhere.

"We haven’t got an abode right now, we’ve pretty much sold everywhere, we don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out.

"The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem."

Robbie is rumoured to have sold his US abode to Drake but joked he couldn't confirm the reports because if it was true, he would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with "any Canadians" involved in the sale.