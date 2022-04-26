Bhad Bhabie has made $52 million as an OnlyFans model.

The 19-year-old rapper - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - became a viral sensation when she appeared on talk show 'Dr. Phil' with her mother back in 2016 as a rebellious teen and uttered the meme-inspiring catchphrase "Cash me outside, howbow dah?" but begged fans to recognise her for her music achievements or the amount of money she has made on the adults-only subscription service instead.

In a video obtained by TMZ, she said: "It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on 'Dr. Phil' and saying some crazy s***' No, that’s not how I feel It's not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s***.’ No, that’s not how I feel'!

"Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me stuff like that. Like, there’s way more things. Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, bitch girl or the girl who got a f****** million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f****** $50 million on OnlyFans!"

The 'Miss Understood' hitmaker was met with backlash over her OnlyFans claims so took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her alleged earnings with her 16.3m followers in an attempt to prove herself as she thanked her OnlyFans team for their support.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Go cry about it bitch! thanks @scoopagencypartners couldn’t have done it without u" (sic)

The rapper - who created her OnlyFans page a week after turning 18 in 2021 - charges fans a monthly fee of $23.99 to view her racy snaps and the receipts showed that in just six hours she had grossed more than $1 million.

The screenshot also showed that over the last year the star has raked in over $16 million in subscription fees alone as well as a further $25 million in private messaging fees and a further $161k in tips which - after OnlyFans take their cut - takes her personal total to just over $42.3 million.