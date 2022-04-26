Camila Cabello is the new face of Victoria's Secret's Bombshell fragrance.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker stars in the overhauled brand's first bilingual campaign, which sees the former Fifth Harmony star speak in both English and Spanish in the new ads for the best-selling perfume.

In a statement, the 25-year-old singer said: "For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day. I'm excited to join Victoria's Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman."

The 'Bam Bam' singer was photographed by Zoey Grossman for the campaign, and exuded "vibrance and confidence".

Raúl Martinez, Chief Creative Director at Victoria's Secret, added: "On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn't need to be directed – her vibrance and confidence shined through organically. It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life."

To celebrate the Bombshell fragrance collection, Victoria’s Secret is hosting The Bombshell Gardens, an immersive scent experience at the High Line in New York City from May 3 to 9.

Bombshell is a timeless mix of fresh-cut Peonies and exotic fruits. Citrus notes and Brazilian purple passion fruit start the fragrance off with a bright sparkle. The heart of the fragrance blooms with the signature Shangri-la peony from Tibet and creamy-sweet Madagascan vanilla orchid, creating a fruity floral blend.

Victoria's Secret is seeking to drive positive change for women around the globe with its VS Collective.

The likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Valentina Sampaio and Naomi Osaka have lent their support to the campaign.

To shop the full Bombshell fragrance collection, visit www.victoriassecret.com/us/beauty/fragrances/fragrances-bombshell-shop as well as retail locations nationwide. The Bombshell Gardens experience will be located on the High Line between 14th and 16th Street with additional details available on www.victoriassecret.com/us/beauty/fragrances/bombshell-gardens-pop-up.