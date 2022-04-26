Stacey Solomon has chosen her wedding dress.

The 'Loose Women' panellist had the Verona Bridal team help her find her dream gown for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey - who has two-year-old Rex and six-month-old Rose with the former 'EastEnders' star, and sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, while Joe has son Harry, 14, with a former partner - took to Instagram to share a snap of one of the bridal gowns she tried on, but not the one she has chosen.

The mother-of-four tried the dresses on at the family's Essex mansion, dubbed Pickle Cottage.

Stacey, 32, admitted she had been putting off choosing a dress because she felt "really conscious".

She captioned the post: "Today I Choose My Wedding Dress. And I never want to forget this feeling … I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason… I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know.

"I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER. I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don’t they? (sic)"

Stacey and her sister Gemma were "emotional messes" and she admitted it was "the most special moment ever" deciding on the perfect gown.

She added: "I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a “thing” of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest “thing” ever.

"My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes. I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. none of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever (sic)"

The pair are set to tie the knot in July at their lavish home, which they've been renovating, after delaying the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.