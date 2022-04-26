Sarah Jessica Parker admits the 2006 Met Gala "wasn't a fun night" because she was "so nervous" about being in the presence of the late Alexander McQueen, a man who she had "deep admiration" for.

The 'Sex and the City' star attended the annual fashion fundraiser with the designer and wowed in a red plaid gown designed by McQueen for the ball's "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" theme.

The 57-year-old actress was keen to take McQueen as her date to the bash at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the famously "shy" fashion icon had made up excuses as to why he couldn't attend with Sarah Jessica, before eventually agreeing.

In a video for Vogue, in which the 'And Just Like That...' star recalled her top 10 Met Gala looks, she remembered: "A bunch of things came to my mind.

"He would say no, he's already been asked, he's called for, he's obliged. And I didn't really know him well enough to be so presumptuous."

The New Yorker recalled being "cautious" when she posed for pictures with McQueen - who died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 40 - because he was so shy.

Commenting on a photograph of the pair on the red carpet, she said: "What strikes me about this photograph is where our heads are and how careful I'm being, or cautious.

"The shyer he was, the more shy I became."

Sarah Jessica was infatuated with McQueen - who donned a matching kilt and sash - and wanted to make sure he was comfortable - which overshadowed their evening together.

She confessed: "It wasn't a fun night. Like, it was, but it wasn't because I was so nervous. I just wanted him to be okay."

On why she was such a nervous wreck, she replied: "I was in love with him."