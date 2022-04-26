Kim Basinger "wouldn't leave the house" at the peak of her battle with agoraphobia.

The 68-year-old actress has opened up about her struggles with the anxiety disorder during a new episode of 'Red Table Talk'.

She shared: "I wouldn't leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner."

Agoraphobia is an extreme or irrational fear of places and situations.

Kim explained that the disorder is "like something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything".

In a clip from the upcoming episode - which has been published by People - she says: "I had to relearn to drive, and for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu.

"Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass [sliding] to open the door, or, 'Where do I step to open the door?' Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it."

Kim was left feeling "exhausted" by her anxiety struggles.

She said: "You live with a dry mouth all the time, you're very shaky, you're just so exhausted all the time."

In the same interview, Ireland Baldwin - the daughter of Kim and her ex-husband Alec Baldwin - also opened up about her own struggles.

The 26-year-old model confessed to "self-medicating with Xanax" and "drinking" a lot at one point in time.

She shared: "I just became this different person. I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless."

Ireland also admitted she didn't talk to her mom and dad for "a year" because she felt so "ashamed" of her personal problems.

Ireland - who started modelling in 2013 - said: "I saw them here and there but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living."