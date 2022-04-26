Shailene Woodley ended her romance with Aaron Rodgers because it "wasn't making her happy".

The 30-year-old actress recently split from Aaron, 38, for the second time after deciding they couldn't make their relationship work.

A source told People: "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy."

The celebrity duo first called time on their romance in February, but they were spotted together in California in March and were trying to give their relationship another go.

However, another source suggested earlier this week that they were "done" as a couple, as they realised they wont be able to overcome their differences.

The insider explained: "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron.

"But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

By contrast, Aaron previously thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The NFL star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

In a lengthy post on social media, he wrote: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

The sportsman - who plays for the Green Bay Packers - said of the 'Big Little Lies' actress: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"