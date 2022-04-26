Ryan Reynolds is set to receive the American Cinematheque Award.

The 45-year-old actor will become the 36th recipient of the prestigious accolade, with a tribute being planned for November 17 at The Beverly Hilton.

Rick Nicita, the chair of the American Cinematheque board, said: "Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times. He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star.

"He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three.

"His popular movies are too numerous to single out but most recently he has achieved unprecedented new levels of audience enthusiasm with ‘Deadpool,’ ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Red Notice.’ The Canadian government recently designated him a ‘National Treasure’ and the American Cinematheque joins them in celebrating Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award."

Previous winners of the accolade include the likes of Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Robin Williams, Martin Scorsese, Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jodie Foster, and Denzel Washington.

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed he plans to take a break from acting.

The Hollywood star - who has daughters James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with his wife Blake Lively - explained that he's keen to spend more time at home over the coming months.

He said: "When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time - not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well.

"They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I'm shooting a film. So allowing myself to step away right away, it's sort of the perfect time."