Donald Trump has labelled Twitter executives "mentally ill" for banning him from the platform.

The 75-year-old billionaire was banned from the micro-blogging site after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters in January 2021 - but the former US President has now slammed the decision makers at Twitter.

In the second segment of his interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, he said: "They’re sick, they’re mentally ill - I really believe that."

Trump - who served as the President between 2017 and 2021 - claimed Twitter has become a "boring" platform since he was banned.

The outspoken businessman is also confident that his rival social media business, Truth Social, will ultimately become one of the best in the world.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Piers urged Elon Musk to "uncancel" Trump.

The broadcaster called for a change of policy after Musk agreed a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion.

He explained: "Musk is an absolute flag bearer for free speech and talks about this woke mindset virus, and I think he’s right - it is a virus.

"Musk wants to return free speech, he recognises it’s completely ridiculous that Trump is banned from Twitter, while Putin and the Supreme Leader of Iran still have accounts.

"If Musk takes control we'll see a much more tolerant view of people and free speech - not just on the left but on the right."

Piers, 57, also claimed that the original decision to ban Trump was "completely nuts".

He said: "First thing I would do if I was him is I would uncancel Donald Trump from Twitter – his banning was completely nuts and politically motivated."

Musk recently reached a deal to buy Twitter.

In a statement, he said: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."