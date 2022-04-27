Ne-Yo has remarried his wife Crystal Renay.

The 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old former reality star tied the knot on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas on Sunday (24.04.22).

In a video posted on Instagram, Crystal said: "This weekend means the world to me.

"Everything that it’s about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you."

Ne-Yo, meanwhile, admitted to feeling "honoured and beyond happy" after they tied the knot.

The loved-up duo filled the venue with more than 10,000 red roses, and they even ordered an eight-foot-tall wedding cake for their special day.

And in videos obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo - whose real name is Shaffer Smith - and his wife are seen dancing to the sounds of Ed Sheeran’s 'Thinking Out Loud' and Ne-Yo's own hit 'Miss Independent'.

The chart-topping star and Crystal - who have Shaffer, six, Roman, three, and Isabella, ten months, together - married for the first time in 2016.

However, they announced they were splitting in early 2020 - before they reconciled one month later.

Speaking about their break-up, Ne-Yo said at the time: "It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce.

"It's not a sad thing, it's more of a us realising ... long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her."