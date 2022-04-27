Madonna has split from Ahlamalik Williams after three years of dating.

The 63-year-old pop star has called time on her romance with the 28-year-old dancer after she decided it wasn't working out.

A source said: "Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.

"She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.

"Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate."

Ahlamalik has moved out of Madonna's house, and the duo are said to be at "different places with their lives" at this point in time.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives.

"They spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home.

"With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight."

In 2019, Ahlamalik's dad Drue hailed his son's high-profile romance with the pop icon.

However, he also observed that Madonna - who was previously married to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn - is two years older than he is.

Drue said at the time: "She told us she is so much in love with him and that we didn’t have anything to worry about as she was going to take care of him.

"We know there’s a huge age gap between the two. Madonna is two years older than me. I asked him how he feels about her and he says he has never been happier."