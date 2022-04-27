Nikki Bella doesn't see herself adding to her brood "anytime soon".

The 38-year-old star has a 20-month-old son called Matteo with fiance Artem Chigvintsev and although she admits her future husband would love to have more children, she's too exhausted right now.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the wrestler said when asked if another baby is on the cards: "For me, no. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that.

You never know what the future can hold, but I don't see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired."

Nikki admitted planning the couple's upcoming nuptials - which were delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic - has proved more challenging than she anticipated.

She said: "You know, we are so open, we are like, do we want to give it to our fans? And Artem and I, we are just like really open to all that, but it is crazy with the whole wedding planning process, because you feel like you can just do it in a day and now that I've been doing stuff..."

Nikki added: "Just getting people's information. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,' and I keep asking Artem, 'Did you get your friend's information? Did you get your friend's information?' I'm like, 'Do you want them to be invited to the wedding?' He still hasn't gotten me their information."

Nikki told 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Artem, 39, they need to pull out all the stops when it comes to the entertainment at their wedding, as they are both in the entertainment world.

She said: "I told him, I go, 'You know, you're a dancer and I feel like we really have to have great entertainment.' We are both in the entertainment business, and so, we've already gone back and forth about a few things there.

"Which hopefully one day I can share.

"We are going to have some fun surprises at our wedding."