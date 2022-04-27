The PlayStation 5 is getting Variable Refresh Rate support "this week."

The Sony-created console is to receive an update that will allow screens to adjust how often it refreshes the image to match the frame rate from a console or PC and therefore "enhance visual performance" for the player.

On Tuesday (26.04.22), Sony Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino announced in a blog post: "Today, we’re excited to announce that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out globally to PS5 players this week. On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing."

The video gaming giant - whose update will be coming to hit titles such as 'Call of Duty: Vanguard', 'Destiny 2' and Marvel’s 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' - explained that the VRR update will be rolled out to users around the globe over the course of the "next few days" and will be applied automatically.

The post continued: "VRR will arrive globally through a PS5 console update over the next few days (make sure you are connected to the internet to receive the update). Once you’ve received the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games if your PS5 console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. You can also turn it off under 'Screen and Video' in system settings. As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games."