Lily Sheen admits "it can be difficult" having famous parents.

The 23-year-old actress - whose parents are actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen - has opened up about about parallels between her own life and her role in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', in which she plays Addy, the daughter of a fictionalised version of Nicolas Cage.

She told Los Angeles Magazine: "I was lucky enough to not have this exact upbringing, but having a dad that is Nick Cage, having a family member that is in the industry, it can be difficult and relationships can really easily be frayed."

Lily admitted some aspects of her life "did relate" to her character, and she was able to use her own experiences to help her performance.

She explained: "Being able to find the parts of my life that kind of did relate and the parts that I felt very lucky not to relate to was really interesting.

"I was able to forge a character out of my body that I could find catharsis through in a way."

She noted the key difference between herself and Addy is that her character is "so sure of herself", whereas Lily feels like she's in a "constant process" of finding herself.

She added: "She's so strong and really aware of who she is and is adamant about being recognized for really her own personality and uniqueness, so that was something I actually couldn't really relate to.

"I felt it's a constant process for me finding my identity, and being able to play someone who is so young and so sure of herself was really amazing."

And she previously admitted has parents have always "been fantastic" during her own journey, while offering "a helping hand".

On the advice they gave her, she recently said: "They have always made it clear that, no matter what workplace I am in, I need to be the most respectful, best version of myself, which I really appreciate.

"But, aside from that, they have been fantastic about letting me figure out my own path, with a helping hand a little bit, obviously. It has been a great experience with them as well."