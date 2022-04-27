Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly not planning to have children together.

The loved-up couple got back together in 2020, after calling off their original engagement in 2004, and the movie stars just got engaged once more.

The 52-year-old actress-and-singer - who has been married three times before and engaged five times - and the 49-year-old actor are content with their blended family and have no desire to have kids together.

Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former spouse Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

An insider told HollywoodLife: "They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.

"J-Lo's connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate.

"They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her."

Jennifer has made a good impression on Ben's kids and they are committed to making their blended family work.

The source added: "She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. Ben and J-Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids.

"They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them."

'13 Going On 30' star Jennifer, 50, "congratulated" Ben and Jennifer on their re-engagement, and she's said to get on really well with her ex's fiancée.

A source said recently: “She acted completely favourable to it and even congratulated them.

“Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.

“The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”