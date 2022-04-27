Ireland Baldwin was "tortured" by eating disorders.

The 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger - explained that at one point she "isolated" herself from all of her friends and family and had "no control" over anything.

She said: "I had isolated all of my real friends, isolated my family. I had no control in anything in my life. I tortured myself with my eating disorders that I had."

Ireland - who has been open about her struggles in the past - went on to explain that she stopped speaking to her parents for "almost a year" as a result and became "emaciated" and "lifeless" as she battled anorexia and bulimia.

She added: "I didn't talk to my parents for like a year. I saw them here and there, but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living. I just became this different person. I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless."

The star - who has graced the covers of Elle and Marie Claire during her career - also opened up about her struggles with substance abuse and admitted that she just "hit a breaking point" and ended up "self-medicating."

Speaking on 'Red Table Talk', she told host Willow Smith: "I just hit a total breaking point. I was self-medicating with Xanax and I was drinking. And I have a lot of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family. I had a night where I went way too far with drinking and taking pills because I couldn't even go to bed at night."

Back in August, Ireland took to Instagram to tell fans that she had been "free" of eating disorders for six years.

She said at the time: "I wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, which marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all my other food compulsions!"