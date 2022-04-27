Harry Styles felt "so ashamed" of his sex life during One Direction.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker has opened up on his experiences of superstardom when the band became household names, and he admitted lockdown gave him the opportunity to process "a lot of stuff" he had to deal with.

He told Better Homes and Gardens magazine: "In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band.

"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life.

"I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with."

The 28-year-old musician explained how he had to be careful with his own behaviour, and he found it "stressful" trying to make a judgement on who could be trusted.

He added: "At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.

"But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I'm a 26-year-old man who's single. It's like, yes, I have sex."

As part of 1D, Harry has claimed he had to sign contracts which would be null and void if he ended up doing anything "unsavoury".

His first solo deal years later gave him a sense of freedom, while lockdown gave him the opportunity to live a normal life for the first time since appearing on 'The X Factor' in 2010.

He explained: "Suddenly, the screaming stopped. It was the first time I'd stopped since I left my mum's.

"I'd just been terrified of it ending because I didn't necessarily know who I was if I didn't do music."

Meanwhile, Harry previously admitted he feels most beautiful when he's asleep.

Speaking in November for the launch of his Pleasing cosmetics range, he said at the time: "I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good.

"When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do, it’s about helping you feel beautiful.

“Hmm, when do I feel my most beautiful? I would say internally, when I’ve finished meditating or something… Or maybe when I’m asleep!”