Kim and Khloe Kardashian have denied having "control" over the decision to cancel 'Rob and Chyna'.

The two sisters took to the stand on Tuesday (26.04.22) to testify during Blac Chyna's defamation trial against their family, as she is seeking she is seeking $108 million in damages over the reality show - which she starred in with then-fiance Rob Kardashian - being axed.

Asked by Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani if she wanted the programme to be cancelled, she replied: "We don't have control."

She described Rob and Chyna's relationship as "volatile", while noting that 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' producers had previously encouraged her and her sister Kylie Jenner to tell network executives about any concerns about their brother's well being.

She testified: "We were putting our concerns in writing so they were aware of it.

"We feel strongly about a lot of things [but] that doesn't mean anybody is going to listen to us."

Meanwhile, Kim also took to the stand and insisted she doesn't remember if she ever personally encouraged her siblings to voice any concerns.

She said: "I only remember trying to support Rob. If it was asked of me at any point, I would've been honest about my concerns for my brother."

In court, Chyna's lawyer presented Kim with an alleged text exchange between her and a 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' producer in 2017.

In the alleged exchange, Kim asked to pause filming to give the family a chance to reassess whether or not they want to appear on the same show as Chyna.

However, Kim testified that she was discussing her own series - which her family has control over - rather than 'Rob and Chyna'.

She doesn't recall sending the text but suggested the request for a break was due to wanting to protect her own mental health during drama between her brother and Chyna.

She claimed the producer she texted only worked on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

She also mentioned another text in which she said the "network doesn't listen to us", which she claimed suggests her family didn't have any power over those kind of decisions.