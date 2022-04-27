Google has seen "significant investment in online video" as YouTube has more creators than ever before.

The tech company - which bought video sharing website YouTube in 2006 and has since gone on to launch YouTube Shorts as a rival to TikTok - claimed that a record number of people are now creating content on their platforms and now have up to "2 billion" users every month.

Google CEO Sundar Pachai said: "We’ve seen significant investment in online video, and there’s been a ton of innovation, but there are 2 billion logged-in viewers who visit YouTube every single month. More people are creating content on YouTube than ever before, and the team remains very focused in trying to help innovate."

The Google boss's comments were met by claims that the company is experiencing a "slight headwind to revenue growth" and are currenting testing out the prospect of monetising their TikTok rival so that creators can make money,

In a statement, CFO Ruth Porat added: "We are experiencing a slight headwind to revenue growth as Shorts viewership grows as a percentage of total YouTube time. We are testing monetization on shorts, and early advertiser feedback and results are encouraging. We are now focussed on closing the gap with traditional YouTube ads over time."

Meanwhile, although TikTok doesn't disclose its active users on a regular basis, the mammoth short-video sharing platform did reveal that they had reached 1 billion users for the month of October.

Back in an October blogpost, the company said: "Today, we're celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. We're honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars."