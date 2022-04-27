Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake "laughed" about her 'Candy' hair resembling his NSYNC curls.

The 40-year-old actress - who tied the knot with the 41-year-old pop star in 2012 - stars as murderer Candy Montgomery in the upcoming Hulu series, and she underwent a major hair transformation from her lengthy blonde locks to a tight curly mop.

And the couple fell about laughing when they realised she resembled her other half in his boy band era in the late 90s.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Jessica said: “We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls. Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls.”

Justin gets his curls from his mother.

Jessica said: “His mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It’s weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time."

The '7th Heaven' star's co-star Pablo Schreiber even thought Jessica had asked her stylist to base Candy's hair on her husband's iconic curls.

Jessica remembered him saying: “My first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say, ‘I want this?'”

Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted the internet won't allow him to forget his questionable fashion choices.

The 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker famously sported double denim to match with his then-girlfriend Britney Spears as they walked the red carpet at the 2001 American Music Awards, and he confessed that he could "skip over" several of the ensembles he wore during the 1990s.

However, it's impossible to escape them as they are all over the World Wide Web.

Joining musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monáe and John Legend for The Hollywood Reporter's Songwriters Roundtable last year, he said: “I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never."

John brought up the double denim fashion fail.

He said: “Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten!”

To which Justin replied: “Thanks, John. Uh, no, the internet won’t allow me to forget them. So it’s all good.”

The 'SexyBack' hitmaker previously blamed the fashion faux pas on being "young and in love".

He said: "You do a lot of things when you're young and in love."