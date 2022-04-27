Lila Moss avoids washing her hair "often".

The 19-year-old catwalk star - who is the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and her ex Jefferson Hack - has revealed the secret to her luscious locks is avoiding shampooing and using heated styling tools regularly.

She said: "I don’t really do much to my hair, I try to use as little heat as possible and not wash it too often."

The model - who is the double of her mother - loves trying on wigs on set, but has no plans to switch up her own hair colour.

She said: "Right now I don’t think I would change my hair colour, but it’s always fun to play around with wigs on set to try new styles."

When it comes to make-up, Lila keeps things simple.

She explained: "I have a very minimal approach to make-up, I think it’s fun to experiment with different products, but mostly I keep it pretty simple."

Her go-to products are mascara, bronzer, concealer, eyelash curlers and a lip balm.

Lila told Vogue.co.uk: "My make-up bag is quite small and consists of mascara, bronzer, concealer, eyelash curlers and a lip balm. I love the Glossier Stretch Concealer and also the Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand. My favourite product at the moment is a Kosas lip balm – I use the shade Rush on my lips and cheeks."

Lila revealed that when she was younger, she asked her mum if she could use eyelash curlers on herself, but Kate, 48, did it for her.

Asked what her earliest beauty memory is, she recalled: "My earliest beauty memory is my mum curling my eyelashes. I really wanted to try it but she wouldn’t let me do it myself, so she did them for me. Now curling my lashes is definitely a staple in my make-up routine."